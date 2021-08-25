Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

