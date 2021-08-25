Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

