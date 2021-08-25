Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

