Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $621.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $626.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 740.31, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

