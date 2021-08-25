Handshake Market Cap Reaches $114.93 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $114.93 million and approximately $701,730.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.93 or 0.06585305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.43 or 0.01331498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00361759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00130372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00638226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00339903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00322577 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 415,502,478 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

