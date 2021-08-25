Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: HLAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.50 ($106.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/17/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €73.30 ($86.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/3/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/30/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €193.00 ($227.06) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €192.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

