Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Up 0.4%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73.

