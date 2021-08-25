Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Harvest One Cannabis shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 56,933 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

