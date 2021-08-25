Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,967 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Hasbro worth $74,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,888. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

