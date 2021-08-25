Hathor Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Hathor has a total market cap of $151.72 million and $6.11 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00124649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00156161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,940.40 or 0.99954808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01028950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.76 or 0.06567790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.