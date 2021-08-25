Haven Protocol Price Reaches $4.18 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00008743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,820.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.55 or 0.06600831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.97 or 0.01321538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00359303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00129470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.00638954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00337877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00326804 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,492,702 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

