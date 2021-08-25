HC Wainwright Upgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to “Buy”

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

CATB has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management now owns 306,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

