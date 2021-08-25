HC Wainwright Upgrades Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to “Buy”

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.
CATB has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.
Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management now owns 306,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.
