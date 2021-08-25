HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.21

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $255.21 and last traded at $254.98, with a volume of 23359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

