HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 107,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,662 shares.The stock last traded at $78.17 and had previously closed at $77.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

