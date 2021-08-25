Head-To-Head Analysis: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arco Platform and First High-School Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.67 $3.26 million $0.06 393.67 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.58 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arco Platform.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arco Platform and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.04%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.91%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Arco Platform on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

