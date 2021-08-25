Head to Head Analysis: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Amyris alerts:

This table compares Amyris and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -119.08% N/A -136.08% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

36.1% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amyris and Artius Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $173.14 million 25.78 -$331.04 million ($1.88) -7.97 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Artius Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amyris and Artius Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 0 6 0 3.00 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amyris currently has a consensus price target of $18.39, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.85%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Amyris.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Amyris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.