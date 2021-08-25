Head to Head Comparison: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accenture and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 6 19 0 2.76 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus target price of $312.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73% Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accenture and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 4.77 $5.11 billion $7.46 44.70 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.38 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Accenture beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through provision of insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions. The Products segment serves the following: Consumer Goods, Retail, and Travel Services group; Industrial group; and Life Sciences. The company helps clients enhance their performance in distribution and sales and marketing; in research and development and manufacturing; and in business functions such as finance, human resources, procurement and supply chain while leveraging technology. The Resources segment serves the chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities, and related industries by working to develop and execute innovative strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives and integrate digital technologies. The Other segment represents the pension settlement charge. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

