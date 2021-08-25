Head-To-Head Comparison: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DSP Group and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.79 -$6.79 million $0.19 93.32 POET Technologies $4.43 million 62.91 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -15.90

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% POET Technologies N/A -130.01% -93.32%

Volatility and Risk

DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSP Group and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

DSP Group beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

