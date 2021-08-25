Head to Head Comparison: Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

This table compares Resonate Blends and Snowflake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.07 million 17.66 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Snowflake $592.05 million 140.72 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -74.04

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Resonate Blends and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Snowflake 2 15 12 0 2.34

Snowflake has a consensus price target of $277.54, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -349.66% Snowflake N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Snowflake shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snowflake beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.