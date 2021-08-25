Head to Head Review: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 17.98% 8.78% 5.14% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Graham and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.91%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Graham.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.89 billion 1.06 $300.36 million N/A N/A First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.56 $11.71 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

