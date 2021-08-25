Head-To-Head Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rand Capital and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million 14.86 $740,000.00 N/A N/A FOMO $90,000.00 89.73 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Rand Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rand Capital and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 343.15% 3.23% 2.55% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Volatility and Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rand Capital beats FOMO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. It invest companies having EBITDA up to $5 million. The firm Follow-on investment(s) up to a targeted maximum of $2 million to $3 million total per company. The firm frequently participate three investment round. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

