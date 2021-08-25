Head to Head Review: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -11.25% -12.26% -5.96% Exela Technologies -14.49% N/A -15.54%

71.2% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.78 -$18.54 million N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.10 -$178.53 million ($3.66) -0.62

ServiceSource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServiceSource International and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

