Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.