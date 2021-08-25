HeartBout Market Cap Hits $179,373.78 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $179,373.78 and $19.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

