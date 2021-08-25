HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $360.58 million and approximately $83,504.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004722 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001035 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030720 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

