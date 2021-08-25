HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of HEI opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Get HEICO alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.