Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00364247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

