Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.75

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 13235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLTOY shares. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

