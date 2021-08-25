Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Reaches $13.96 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $13.96 million and $839,960.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,791,173 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.