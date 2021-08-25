Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

