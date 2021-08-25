Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Buys $53,064.69 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,064.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,853.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HGBL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 838,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,006. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

