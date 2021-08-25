Hiblocks Price Tops $0.0053 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $49.14 million and $999,719.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00156719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.85 or 1.00133352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.96 or 0.01029160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.97 or 0.06585799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

