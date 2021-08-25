HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.39. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

