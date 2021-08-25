Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 507,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

