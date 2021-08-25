Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $$13.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.