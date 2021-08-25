Hoge Finance (HOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.53 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $79.53 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,717,881,354 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

