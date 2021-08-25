HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $120,476.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00156041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,362.25 or 1.00224572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01047876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.55 or 0.06574696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,678,683 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

