HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Up 1.2% This Week

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $88,510.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.34 or 1.00218578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01005297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.06599390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,621,496 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

