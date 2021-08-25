Homeros (HMR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.21 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

