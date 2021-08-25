HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $13,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,541. The firm has a market cap of $463.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth $206,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

