Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
Honda Motor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,100. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.