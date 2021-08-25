Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,100. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

