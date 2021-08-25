Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Honest has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $79,684.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

