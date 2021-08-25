Honest Market Capitalization Hits $2.16 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $181,432.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

