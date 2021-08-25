Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.