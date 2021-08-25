Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $631,586.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.