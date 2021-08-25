Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 in the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

