Howdoo Hits One Day Volume of $415,853.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $415,853.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,714,095 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

