Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

HWM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

