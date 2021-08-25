Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.