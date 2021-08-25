H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

